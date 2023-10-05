Prateek Garg, Founder & MD, Progressive Infotech | Founder, Workelevate & Apoorv Sharma, Head Product Marketing, Workelevate | Day 2 | Technology Senate North 2023

Speakers in this video:

+ Prateek Garg, Founder & MD Progressive Infotech | Founder Workelevate

+ Apoorv Sharma, Head Product Marketing, Workelevate

Topic: Digital Employee Experience Management

Key Highlights:

[1] Workelevate is an India-made digital workplace accessible 24/7 that empowers company users to work from any device and location seamlessly.

[2] The workplace of the future must shift its focus from being employee-centric to technology-centric.

[3] We have developed AI-based conversational chatbots that cover a wide range of resources, from IT and HR to facilities and finance.

[4] At Workelevate, we seamlessly integrate into your business landscape, eliminating the need to navigate different interfaces. Users can access all the necessary information through a single interface.

[5] Workelevate plays a pivotal role in resolving end-user issues, whether related to devices, applications, or support requests that disrupt productivity. We provide immediate assistance, cost-effective solutions, omnichannel support, and conversational chatbots to enhance the digital employee experience.

