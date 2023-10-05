Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Prateek Garg, Founder & MD, Progressive Infotech | Founder, Workelevate & Apoorv Sharma, Head Product Marketing, Workelevate | Day 2 | Technology Senate North 2023

Prateek Garg, Founder & MD, Progressive Infotech | Founder, Workelevate & Apoorv Sharma, Head Product Marketing, Workelevate | Day 2 | Technology Senate North 2023

Technology Senate North 2023 | Day 2 | 16th September 2023 | Chandigarh

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 3

Speakers in this video:
+ Prateek Garg, Founder & MD Progressive Infotech | Founder Workelevate
+ Apoorv Sharma, Head Product Marketing, Workelevate

Topic: Digital Employee Experience Management

Key Highlights:
[1] Workelevate is an India-made digital workplace accessible 24/7 that empowers company users to work from any device and location seamlessly.

[2] The workplace of the future must shift its focus from being employee-centric to technology-centric.

[3] We have developed AI-based conversational chatbots that cover a wide range of resources, from IT and HR to facilities and finance.

[4] At Workelevate, we seamlessly integrate into your business landscape, eliminating the need to navigate different interfaces. Users can access all the necessary information through a single interface.

[5] Workelevate plays a pivotal role in resolving end-user issues, whether related to devices, applications, or support requests that disrupt productivity. We provide immediate assistance, cost-effective solutions, omnichannel support, and conversational chatbots to enhance the digital employee experience.

To watch more videos, subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image