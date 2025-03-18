Anurag Yadav, Principal Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, Uttar Pradesh
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 22nd February 2025 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Topic: Empowering Uttar Pradesh for the Digital Future
Key Highlights:
[1] Uttar Pradesh, if a country, would rank 5th or 6th in population and size, offering both opportunities and challenges for digital growth
[2] The state is rapidly adopting technology with initiatives like e-district programs and revenue tracking systems
[3] Digital infrastructure, including Bharat Net and data centers, is essential for improving government services and citizen access
[4] While tech advancements are occurring, challenges in pollution control and cybersecurity remain, showing that tech alone can’t solve all issues
[5] Uttar Pradesh’s tech adoption is fast, but its scale presents unique challenges requiring innovative solutions