Anurag Yadav, Principal Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics, Uttar Pradesh

Topic: Empowering Uttar Pradesh for the Digital Future

[1] Uttar Pradesh, if a country, would rank 5th or 6th in population and size, offering both opportunities and challenges for digital growth

[2] The state is rapidly adopting technology with initiatives like e-district programs and revenue tracking systems

[3] Digital infrastructure, including Bharat Net and data centers, is essential for improving government services and citizen access

[4] While tech advancements are occurring, challenges in pollution control and cybersecurity remain, showing that tech alone can’t solve all issues

[5] Uttar Pradesh’s tech adoption is fast, but its scale presents unique challenges requiring innovative solutions