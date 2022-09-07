Express Computer

Fireside Chat with Manoj Kumar Pattnaik, IAS, CEO, Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC), Government of Odisha & Debapriya Nandan, Sr Director & Head – Public Sector Business Development, Oracle India | Technology Sabha 2022

Fireside Chat with Manoj Kumar Pattnaik, IAS, CEO, Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC), Government of Odisha & Debapriya Nandan, Sr Director & Head – Public Sector Business Development, Oracle India | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:
Fireside Chat with Manoj Kumar Pattnaik, IAS, CEO, Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC), Government of Odisha & Debapriya Nandan, Sr Director & Head – Public Sector Business Development, Oracle India

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:
Manoj Kumar Pattnaik, IAS, CEO, Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC), Government of Odisha:
+ ‌Most of our G2C and G2B services were already available online and therefore during Covid we were able to cope up easily
+ ‌After Covid, remote thinking and remote working are the new normals
+ ‌’Odisha One’ under which we have made 400 services online is one such project that makes the State Government proud
+ ‌We have a state dashboard where we are leveraging analytics. During the Covid times predictive analysis came in handy for us to manage the scenario
+ ‌We’re looking forward to inducting blockchain more in our applications to ensure better collection and management of data

Debapriya Nandan, Sr Director & Head – Public Sector Business Development, Oracle India:
+ ‌Oracle has been privileged to work with OCAC for a number of leading e-Governance initiatives
+ ‌Odisha is a leader in using technology for improving the quality and access to social welfare schemes
+ ‌’Odisha One’, ‘Mo Seva Kendras’ are excellent examples of how technology can make a huge difference in making available citizen services in a transparent and time bound manner

