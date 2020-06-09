Read Article

As organizers, embrace new models of work and are preparing to have more remote employees, they will look at leveraging remote collaboration & support tools to set up a communication and support channel not only within the organization but also with external customers. This new normal implies to all the business functions at any organization irrespective of size.

CRN India in partnership with LogMeIn hosted a virtual session on how you can ‘Unlock the potential of your modern workforce’.

This customised 90-mins Virtual session is designed for Solution Providers, System integrators, Value-Added Resellers, ISVs, and other Channel Partners of India who are looking to offer the best of the solution and constant support to enterprises.

In this video, you will learn:

How LogMeIn flagship collaboration products can empower your remote employees and customers increase productivity in theses unprecedented times

How to ensure that your end-users or customers remote support is seamless and secure

Watch: Panel discussion on “How effective collaboration leads to an increase in productivity”.

Speaker: Mathew Philip, Senior Director Channels & GSI Business at LMI India

Panelists:

R S Shanbhag, Founder & CMD, Value Point Systems Vikas Bhonsle, CEO, Crayon Software Experts India Prashanth G J, CEO, Technobind Sendilkumar Venkatesan, Vice President – IT, Shriram Value Services (IT/ITeS arm of Shriram Group)

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]