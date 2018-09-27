Accelerate threat detection and transform information security with AI

The longer it takes to discover a breach, the greater the extent of the damage. The discovery-to-remediation cycle must be shortened to have a measurable financial impact for breach prevention.
Cybraics Advanced Security Analytics – artificial intelligence powered by Intel technology – can transform information security, quickly detecting known and unknown threats, as well as insider threats and targeted attacks. Cybraics is a security analytics and artificial intelligence company, focused on solving the hardest problems in cybersecurity.
By fusing the industry knowledge of Cybraics and Intel, the Cybraics nLighten platform transforms and accelerates threat detection, potentially saving businesses millions of dollars in lost data, damaged reputations, and other cost that can occur from a single breach.
Reasons to download this whitepaper:
Better understand how a threat detection solution will enable you to successfully meet business outcomes
Learn how a threat detection solution works to deliver IT and business value
Find threats before they do damage
Explore Cyber Analytics as a service
Find the right solution for your organization
Please fill the below form to start your download –
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]