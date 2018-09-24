Banks can stop frauds with simpler, stronger authentication

Amidst a competitive marketplace, banks need to use means available to attract and retain customers. Online banking services can act as a differentiator, because customers are choosing banks that offer the most convenience and flexibility. However, increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks can make customers wary.

Banks can thwart malicious attacks and increase consumer confidence in online banking transactions with Fast IDentity Online (FIDO) coupled with Intel Online Connect. The Fast IDentity Online (FIDO) Alliances addresses banks’ need for stronger authentication methods, which uses a locally stored private key. With Intel Online Connect, it is stored on the client device in a trusted execution environment, thereby protecting against cyber attacks.

Banks can combine FIDO with Intel Online Connect to create simple yet strong security for online transactions. Intel Online Connect is PC-based FIDO client and authenticator implementation. Third-party solution providers can use Intel Online Connect either as a silent authenticator to provide platform-bound second authentication factor capabilities or coupled with a biometric factor.

The hardware-based seurity provided by FIDO protocols and Intel Online Connect provide protection that banks- and their customers – can rely on to help protect the user’s ID while providing an easier authentication process.

Reasons to download this whitepaper:

Better understand on how to strengthen and simplify authentication

Find out how the banking industry can protect its assets and reputation

Learn how to provide customers with greater protection against malware and fraud

Build higher customer confidence

Find the right solution for your organisation

