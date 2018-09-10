Unveil the power of Deep Learning for financial services firms

Adoption of Deep Learning is no longer confined to large organisations. Deep learning can help financial services firms gain insights from their big data, leading to fraud prevention, improved customer service, enhanced predictive ability, and superior knowledge management. Financial institutions such as banks and insurance companies are awash with data. Customer data, financial data, external data such as articles and social media conversations, call center data, images, and so on hold the tantalizing promise of business insights. Deep learning serves as the perfect solution for making sense out of big data.

However, extracting those insights from a massive data store has been a prohibitively daunting task. Historically, barriers to the large-scale use of deep learning have included isolated data stores, complex tools, limited engineering resources, a small talent pool of data scientists, and the need for specialised computing infrastructure that can handle computationally intensive workloads.

The Intel Nervana solution brings deep learning to financial service organisations of every size, unlocking the business insights needed to boost companies’ fraud prevention efforts, customer service levels, predictive capabilities, and knowledge management. The Intel Nervana platform for deep learning enables businesses to quickly and efficiently develop and deploy custom, highly accurate, enterprise-grade AI solutions. The platform is available in two deployment options—the hosted Nervana Cloud or an on-premise solution. It places the power of advanced analytics into the hands of every business, large or small.