Embassy Group chose SAP Certified ESDS Software Solution Cloud and Infrastructure services

Embassy Group, operating in real estate, struggled with managing their in-house data center alongside their IT team, diverting focus from their core business. They sought a cloud service provider (CSP) to handle data center management, aiming to replace their on-premise setup. This move allowed them to streamline operations, prioritize core functions, and avoid the hassle of consulting multiple vendors and OEMs.

Fill out this form to read the case study to understand how ESDS being a leader in cloud technology and related services, made sure that Embassy Group received their solutions for all the challenges they were facing.