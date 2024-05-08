Express Computer

Home  »  archive  »  Case Study  »  Embassy Group chose SAP Certified ESDS Software Solution Cloud and Infrastructure services

Embassy Group chose SAP Certified ESDS Software Solution Cloud and Infrastructure services

Sponsored By: ESDS Software Solution Ltd.
Case Study Downloads Resources
Published on : May 8, 2024

Embassy Group, operating in real estate, struggled with managing their in-house data center alongside their IT team, diverting focus from their core business. They sought a cloud service provider (CSP) to handle data center management, aiming to replace their on-premise setup. This move allowed them to streamline operations, prioritize core functions, and avoid the hassle of consulting multiple vendors and OEMs.

Fill out this form to read the case study to understand how ESDS being a leader in cloud technology and related services, made sure that Embassy Group received their solutions for all the challenges they were facing.

PLEASE FILL THE FORM TO DOWNLOAD THE ASSET

    Yes, I would like to be contacted by Sales Representative from ESDS Software Solution Ltd. and its group of companies to receive further information by email and phone.

    For information on how ESDS Software Solution Ltd. uses and protects your personal data, see our privacy statement.


    ESDSLogo


    More from ESDS Software Solution Ltd. View More

    ESDS helps Vadilal churn out indian’s favourite ice-cream more efficiently on ESDS SAP HANA Community Cloud

    UNIBIC is leveraging ESDS Enterprise Community Cloud to efficiently bake fresh cookies, everyday
    LIVE Webinar

    Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

    Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
    REGISTER NOW 
    Powered by Convert Plus
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image