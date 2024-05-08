UNIBIC is leveraging ESDS Enterprise Community Cloud to efficiently bake fresh cookies, everyday

UNIBIC, in the Food Industry, faced challenges managing their IT landscape while prioritizing their core business functions. With robust applications in place, ensuring a supportive infrastructure became crucial. Recognizing the need to enhance efficiency, they sought dedicated support for their evolving business through a Cloud Service Provider (CSP) to provide essential technical assistance.

Fill out this form to read the case study to understand how ESDS Sales and Pre-Sales team pinpointed UNIBIC’s pain points and proposed a cost-effective solution migrating to ESDS Enterprise Community Cloud offering complete infrastructure Managed Services.