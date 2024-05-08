UNIBIC is leveraging ESDS Enterprise Community Cloud to efficiently bake fresh cookies, everyday
Sponsored By: ESDS Software Solution Ltd.
Published on : May 8, 2024
UNIBIC, in the Food Industry, faced challenges managing their IT landscape while prioritizing their core business functions. With robust applications in place, ensuring a supportive infrastructure became crucial. Recognizing the need to enhance efficiency, they sought dedicated support for their evolving business through a Cloud Service Provider (CSP) to provide essential technical assistance.
Fill out this form to read the case study to understand how ESDS Sales and Pre-Sales team pinpointed UNIBIC’s pain points and proposed a cost-effective solution migrating to ESDS Enterprise Community Cloud offering complete infrastructure Managed Services.
