Bring the latest innovation to your hybrid workforce

Published on : Jan 17, 2023

The latest commercial client portfolio from Dell Technologies is built with sustainability in mind and includes more use of sustainable materials on specific parts. It’s designed to help you empower your hybrid workforce while contributing to the circular economy. This commitment includes new packaging made from 100% recycled or renewable materials.

Circular consumption of technology is aided by Dell Technologies PCaaS. Move your business toward this delivery method to increase IT efficiency, improve employee experience, and to ensure products are fully recovered and recycled.

Read this whitepaper to learn how Dell Technologies and Microsoft continue to collaborate to deliver everything you need, wherever you are.

