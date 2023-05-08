Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  Resources  »  A Principled Technologies report Hands-on testing Real world results

A Principled Technologies report Hands-on testing Real world results

Sponsored By: Dell Technologies
Downloads Resources
Published on : May 8, 2023

As companies navigate the era beyond pandemic responses, 74 percent of U.S. companies are moving toward a permanent hybrid work model. And whether you’re restructuring the office to strengthen team bonds or trying to keep distributed workforces engaged and informed, powerful, and secure technology is central to those efforts. An employee’s device shouldn’t hold them back with delays while they perform everyday tasks or use demanding apps; instead, it should enable productivity with minimal interruptions to workflow.

Read this whitepaper to learn how we compared a Dell™ Latitude™ 7430 laptop and Dell OptiPlex™ 7400 all-in-one (AIO) desktop to their two-year-old counterparts and how we found that they delivered stronger performance on a host of productivity and content creation benchmark tests.

PLEASE FILL OUT INFORMATION BELOW AND SUBMIT



    More from Dell Technologies View More

    Realizing the Potential of AI Deployed on Workstations Infographic

    IDC – Are you a Power User

    Future of Work

    Forrester – The Case For Accelerated Device Refresh Cycle.
    LIVE Webinar

    Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

    Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
    REGISTER NOW 
    Powered by Convert Plus
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image