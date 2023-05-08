A Principled Technologies report Hands-on testing Real world results

As companies navigate the era beyond pandemic responses, 74 percent of U.S. companies are moving toward a permanent hybrid work model. And whether you’re restructuring the office to strengthen team bonds or trying to keep distributed workforces engaged and informed, powerful, and secure technology is central to those efforts. An employee’s device shouldn’t hold them back with delays while they perform everyday tasks or use demanding apps; instead, it should enable productivity with minimal interruptions to workflow.

Read this whitepaper to learn how we compared a Dell™ Latitude™ 7430 laptop and Dell OptiPlex™ 7400 all-in-one (AIO) desktop to their two-year-old counterparts and how we found that they delivered stronger performance on a host of productivity and content creation benchmark tests.