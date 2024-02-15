Express Computer

AI is Changing the World and how we look at HPC

Sponsored By: Dell Technologies
Published on : Feb 15, 2024

AI requires HPC for massive computation at scale, such as parallel processing for machine learning. HPC approach is now taken by over 80% of HPC users. Intersect 360 research reports use cases for HPC and AI includes image processing, HPC pre or postprocessing, natural language processing, and computational steering of HPC simulations to optimize design.

Watch this video to understand, how Dell Poweredge XC series servers and Dell-validated designs for HPC and AI with Intel Xeon processors and intel data center GPU Mac series address convergent HPC and AI needs.

