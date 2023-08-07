Dell APEX PC-as-a-Service Flexibility to transform your IT

Retain and attract talent, while making IT more efficient and adaptable.

Today’s employees work in an anytime, anywhere environment, relying on their PCs to get work done. So, you need those PCs to be quickly delivered and fully configured for users, wherever they choose to work. And they need minimal disruption to be productive. This means maintaining performance, security, and reliability over the life of that system. When organizations use Dell APEX PCaaS, they get the benefit of relying on a trusted provider to simplify the daily burden of PC lifecycle management and improve employee experience at the same time.

Read this whitepaper to find out how Dell can help transform your business.