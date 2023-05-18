Forrester – The case for accelerated device refresh cycle

After the turmoil and change of the last three years, companies are collectively moving into a new future of work that includes flexible workspaces. While this opens new opportunities for their employees to collaborate in new ways, it also exposes new security vulnerabilities and leaves a vacuum to be filled by a new employee experience, often via new hardware.

Read this whitepaper to understand how Dell Technologies and Forrester commissioned this study to understand how companies are evolving their device refresh strategies to address continued changes in the workforce and in available technology.