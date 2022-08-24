Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  Resources  »  How to Build Dashboards that Persuade Inform Engage

How to Build Dashboards that Persuade Inform Engage

Sponsored By: Tableau
Resources Software
Published on : Aug 24, 2022

Do your dashboards tell the story you want to get across or does your data get lost in a sea of pixels? Tableau strives to keep users in the flow with software centered on principles of design, cognition, and perception. The same principles apply to great dashboards. See how you can leverage Tableau to create dashboards that keep your audience’s attention, drive engagement, and foster understanding of even the most complex data stories.

Read this whitepaper to learn three specific actions you can take with all of your dashboards to make them more informative, compelling, and effective.

Advertisement

PLEASE FILL OUT INFORMATION BELOW AND SUBMIT

    Yes, I would like to receive marketing communications regarding Salesforce products, services, and events. I can unsubscribe at any time.

    This is co-hosted by Express Computer and Tableau. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

    By submitting this form, you agree to have your contact information, including email, passed on to Salesforce for the purpose of following up on your interests. Also you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emailer, messages, or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.



    More from Tableau View More

    LIVE Webinar

    Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

    Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
    REGISTER NOW 
    Powered by Convert Plus
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image