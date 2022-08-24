How to Build Dashboards that Persuade Inform Engage
Published on : Aug 24, 2022
Do your dashboards tell the story you want to get across or does your data get lost in a sea of pixels? Tableau strives to keep users in the flow with software centered on principles of design, cognition, and perception. The same principles apply to great dashboards. See how you can leverage Tableau to create dashboards that keep your audience’s attention, drive engagement, and foster understanding of even the most complex data stories.
Read this whitepaper to learn three specific actions you can take with all of your dashboards to make them more informative, compelling, and effective.