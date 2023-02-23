Express Computer

Open Mic – Future of Work

Sponsored By: Dell Technologies
Published on : Feb 23, 2023

Effective hybrid working is now being seen as a business advantage across several competitive factors that include an increase in productivity, and employee satisfaction and well-being. However, there are several inherent challenges in enabling a long-term hybrid working future that present a considerable barrier to progress.

Security is the heart of any business, deploy the right tools to get proper visibility to detect the anomalies in the environment before they become a breach. Build an infrastructure or security as a code to automate the operations as far as possible.

Fill out the form to watch this video to hear out from the Top leader stories that drive change.

