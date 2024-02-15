Express Computer

PowerEdge and Intel Designed for Efficiency

Sponsored By: Dell Technologies
Downloads Resources
Published on : Feb 15, 2024

New Dell PowerEdge Servers powered by Next Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors are designed with sustainability in mind. To support higher chip performance, PowerEdge offers a range of smart cooling options.

Watch this Video asset to understand, how Dell Technologies dives to sustainability with Next Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

    Dell Technologies Solutions with Intel®


