PowerEdge and Intel Designed for Efficiency
Sponsored By: Dell Technologies
Downloads Resources
Published on : Feb 15, 2024
New Dell PowerEdge Servers powered by Next Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors are designed with sustainability in mind. To support higher chip performance, PowerEdge offers a range of smart cooling options.
Watch this Video asset to understand, how Dell Technologies dives to sustainability with Next Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.
PLEASE FILL THE FORM TO DOWNLOAD THE ASSET
PREV POSTThe fast changing symbiotic evolution of HPC and AINEXT POST PowerEdge and Intel Designed for Efficiency