Product Brief – AMD Genoa: EPYC™ EMBEDDED 9004 SERIES
Sponsored By: AMD
Data Center Resources
Published on : Jun 9, 2023
AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9004 Series CPU processors harness the performance and efficiency benefits of the new “Zen 4” core architecture (5nm) to achieve breakthrough performance-per-watt gains with expansive I/O to ascend new summits in embedded computing and connectivity. Scalable with up to 96 cores (192 threads) and up to 160 I/O lanes in a dual-socket configuration, AMD EPYCTM Embedded 9004 Series processors are designed to meet stringent performance and efficiency requirements for next-generation networking, security/firewall, storage, and industrial systems.