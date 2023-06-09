Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  Resources  »  Product Brief – AMD Genoa: EPYC™ EMBEDDED 9004 SERIES

Product Brief – AMD Genoa: EPYC™ EMBEDDED 9004 SERIES

Sponsored By: AMD
Data Center Resources
Published on : Jun 9, 2023

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9004 Series CPU processors harness the performance and efficiency benefits of the new “Zen 4” core architecture (5nm) to achieve breakthrough performance-per-watt gains with expansive I/O to ascend new summits in embedded computing and connectivity. Scalable with up to 96 cores (192 threads) and up to 160 I/O lanes in a dual-socket configuration, AMD EPYCTM Embedded 9004 Series processors are designed to meet stringent performance and efficiency requirements for next-generation networking, security/firewall, storage, and industrial systems.

PLEASE FILL THE FORM TO DOWNLOAD THE ASSET

    Yes, I would like to be contacted by a AMD expert to receive further information.


    This is co-hosted by Express Computer and AMD. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emailer, messages or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.


    More from AMD View More

    4 Ways to Help Maximize Your HCI Investment.pdf

    AMD EPYC 9004 Series Processors

    AMD Processors Are Smooth Operators

    Making Data Centers Greener: A Sustainable Approach for Organizations
    LIVE Webinar

    Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

    Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
    REGISTER NOW 
    Powered by Convert Plus
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image
    Datacenter Hub in association with AMD
    Learn More
    close-image