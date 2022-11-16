Express Computer

Securing Endpoints Amid New Threats

Sponsored By: Dell Technologies
Published on : Nov 16, 2022

The sudden shift to remote work takes place against a backdrop of many troubling cyber security concerns, which are taxing, the expertise of cyber security professionals. IT leaders should consider endpoint security as an integral part of enterprise security. Trusted devices protect PII and play an important role with regard to regulatory compliance, should a device be lost or stolen. Today’s workforce collaboration requires data security both on-device and in the cloud that does not slow down the end user. The Dell Trusted Devices portfolio embodies such a comprehensive approach. Dell endpoint protection spans the enterprise to include multi-cloud data protection solutions that can be delivered as software-defined and/or appliance-based solutions.

Read this whitepaper to learn about Dell Technologies Securing Endpoints Amid New Threats that enables users to remain highly productive aby defeating increasingly sophisticated attacks in the new remote work paradigm.

