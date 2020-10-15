Express Computer


Home  »  Downloads  »  Whitepaper  »  A car dealership transforms IT chaos into an efficient, organized system to keep sales and service humming

A car dealership transforms IT chaos into an efficient, organized system to keep sales and service humming

Whitepaper
By TeamViewer
0 12
Read Article

Founded in 1973, Carey Paul Honda is the oldest family-owned Honda dealer in the Metro Atlanta region. With a central focus on customer satisfaction, the dealership has been serving customers in Snellville, Lawrenceville, Duluth, and other surrounding Atlanta cities for more than 40 years.

Challenges: Overcoming decentralized IT management » Too many users with admin privileges » One person supporting 100+ devices throughout multiple buildings.

Solution: IT manager used TeamViewer to set up centralized support and device management platform that allowed him to efficiently service the organization from a single console.

Fill the form to read the complete case study.

Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from TeamViewer about its products, events and services.

This is co-hosted by Express Computer and TeamViewer. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emailer, messages, or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TeamViewer
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Conference

Leading the future for the connected world

The ability to adapt to new technologies while supporting critical systems requires a smart network infrastructure.
REGISTER NOW
close-link
Know how to deliver a seamless customer experience from cable to cloud.
Register for Free
close-image