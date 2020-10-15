A car dealership transforms IT chaos into an efficient, organized system to keep sales and service humming

Founded in 1973, Carey Paul Honda is the oldest family-owned Honda dealer in the Metro Atlanta region. With a central focus on customer satisfaction, the dealership has been serving customers in Snellville, Lawrenceville, Duluth, and other surrounding Atlanta cities for more than 40 years.

Challenges: Overcoming decentralized IT management » Too many users with admin privileges » One person supporting 100+ devices throughout multiple buildings.

Solution: IT manager used TeamViewer to set up centralized support and device management platform that allowed him to efficiently service the organization from a single console.

