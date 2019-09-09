Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Accelerate Business Transformation and Agility Across Multicloud Deployments

Whitepaper
By IBM
0 9

IBM’s hybrid cloud services strategy is centred on the overarching value proposition of “choice with consistency” that enables the portability and flexibility enterprises are seeking in utilizing multiple cloud resources to meet business requirements. IBM incorporates its industry expertise along with proven methodologies and technology across a full life cycle of services, from advising and building to moving and managing hybrid clouds with attention to the following:

  • Multivendor, multicloud architectures
  • Advisory, migration, and modernization services
  • Automated tools that can assess existing applications and workloads and determine what to migrate and modernize and where to best run it
  • Methods to transform skills, culture, and processes
  • Service management and brokerage to procure and manage multivendor environments
  • Management of ERP applications such as SAP and Oracle across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments
  • End-to-end governance, security, and compliance expertise to reduce unnecessary risks

Download to know more.

Please fill the below form to start your download-

Privacy - IBM may use my contact data to keep me informed of products, services and offerings -
By EmailBy Phone

You can withdraw your marketing consent at any time by sending an email to [email protected]
Also you may unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from IBM by clicking the unsubscribe link in
each such email.
More information on IBM processing of your personal data can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement. By
submitting this form, I acknowledge that I have read and understand the IBM Privacy Statement.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IBM
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.