Accelerate Business Transformation and Agility Across Multicloud Deployments

IBM’s hybrid cloud services strategy is centred on the overarching value proposition of “choice with consistency” that enables the portability and flexibility enterprises are seeking in utilizing multiple cloud resources to meet business requirements. IBM incorporates its industry expertise along with proven methodologies and technology across a full life cycle of services, from advising and building to moving and managing hybrid clouds with attention to the following:

Multivendor, multicloud architectures

Advisory, migration, and modernization services

Automated tools that can assess existing applications and workloads and determine what to migrate and modernize and where to best run it

Methods to transform skills, culture, and processes

Service management and brokerage to procure and manage multivendor environments

Management of ERP applications such as SAP and Oracle across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments

End-to-end governance, security, and compliance expertise to reduce unnecessary risks

