Accessories for The Ultimate Field Productivity

Whether you’re at the desk, in your vehicle, or on-site, Rugged accessories help you do your job, efficiently and effectively.
A. Rugged Desk Dock with Display Ports – Unparalleled compatibility and connectivity
The Rugged Desk Dock from Dell is the industry’s first portfolio-wide desk dock that supports the entire family of Latitude Rugged and Rugged Extreme notebooks.
Features include:
- Simple toolless adjustment and improved guiding features
- Better video connectivity with dual Display Port outputs
- Added security with dual cable lock slots
B. Rugged Battery Charger – More power to you
The day is long, but the Rugged Battery Charger enables you to keep spare batteries fully charged and ready-to-go to power your day
- Charges spare Latitude Rugged and Rugged Extreme batteries outside the system
- Backward compatible with first-generation Latitude Rugged and Rugged Extreme batteries
- Compatible with auto/air adapter for charging on-the-go or in-vehicle
- Accepts standard 7.4mm charging barrel input
