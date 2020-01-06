Deliver a business-ready data pipeline with DataOps

Data is the fuel for innovation and sustaining a competitive advantage. It’s the key ingredient for driving analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. Unlocking the value of your data in new ways can accelerate your journey to AI.

Highlights

– Automated data operations (DataOps) bring data management and data governance into a common framework and drives operational excellence.

– A trusted business-ready data pipeline creates value for organizations by driving differentiated insights and collaboration between its data citizens.

– Organizations face obstacles in developing data pipelines due to lack of data governance, data quality and knowing what data is available.

– The DataOps principles and methodology help drive agility with a self-service and collaborative culture. – Effective DataOps delivers business-ready data at the speed of business, through an automated and curated data pipeline.

– IBM has created a DataOps Center of Excellence (CoE) helping to bring clients agility, speed and scale to analytics through automation, data quality and governance.

– The CoE team offers DataOps IBM Garage™ Discovery Workshops to help propose a pilot project plan and share best practices for success.

