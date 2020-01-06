Express Computer
Home  »  Downloads  »  Whitepaper  »  Deliver a business-ready data pipeline with DataOps

Deliver a business-ready data pipeline with DataOps

An introduction to the IBM DataOps methodology and practice

Whitepaper
By IBM
IBM - Express Computer
0 0

Data is the fuel for innovation and sustaining a competitive advantage. It’s the key ingredient for driving analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. Unlocking the value of your data in new ways can accelerate your journey to AI.

Highlights

– Automated data operations (DataOps) bring data management and data governance into a common framework and drives operational excellence.

– A trusted business-ready data pipeline creates value for organizations by driving differentiated insights and collaboration between its data citizens.

– Organizations face obstacles in developing data pipelines due to lack of data governance, data quality and knowing what data is available.

– The DataOps principles and methodology help drive agility with a self-service and collaborative culture. – Effective DataOps delivers business-ready data at the speed of business, through an automated and curated data pipeline.

– IBM has created a DataOps Center of Excellence (CoE) helping to bring clients agility, speed and scale to analytics through automation, data quality and governance.

– The CoE team offers DataOps IBM Garage™ Discovery Workshops to help propose a pilot project plan and share best practices for success.

Get your copy now !


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IBM
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.