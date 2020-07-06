Evolving Customer Expectations Drive Adoption Of Visual Engagement Tools

LogMeIn has commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the current market for visual engagement tools. Forrester conducted an online survey with 300 respondents at the manager level or higher in customer experience/support, eCommerce, or digital innovation to explore this topic.
The key findings of the research that companies look to visual engagement tools to meet their top customer experience (CX) priorities, establish trust, and remove some of the pain points in today’s agent-assisted interactions. But organizations’ current toolsets still lack the features they need to provide the customer experience they aspire to deliver.
Download and read complete study report on how the Right Visual Engagement Technology Can Solve Top CX Priorities In An Increasingly Remote World.
