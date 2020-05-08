Forrester Report-The total economic impact of IBM Cloud VMware Solutions
Reduce data center costs by about 40% by migrating VMware workloads to IBM® Cloud™
Wondering what’s the potential ROI your enterprise could realise by deploying IBM® Cloud™ for VMware Solutions? As much as 153%!
Migrate your VMware workloads to IBM Cloud. Maximise the value of your existing on-premises infrastructure and unlock the benefits of the cloud, quickly and securely.
With IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions, integrate industry-leading disaster recovery and compliance solutions. Manage workloads efficiently, streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive productivity with access to Red Hat® OpenShift®.
