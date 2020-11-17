Express Computer


IDC Workload Placement Separates the Winners from The Losers in It

By Dell Technologies
Organizations with modernized IT infrastructure make more effective use of current and new technologies. They can move to an agile, flexible, and scalable infrastructure that better aligns with business requirements. Over the past decade, shifting IT infrastructure to off-premises hosting sites and into public cloud IaaS has been hailed as the preferred way to bring important elements of IT modernization to fruition. But too many businesses fall into the trap of concluding that a wholesale shift to public cloud infrastructure is the path to successful IT transformation (ITX). There’s another more pragmatic approach

The most evolved IT leaders understand that moving their firm’s entire IT infrastructure to the public cloud deprives them of the ability to customize their strategy and adapt to the accelerated rate of business change.

Three Approaches to Building a Modern IT Infrastructure:

  1. 100% On-Premises Deployments
  2. 100% Public Cloud Deployments
  3. Hybrid Deployments

