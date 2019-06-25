Increase agility and workload performance with a hybrid infrastructure
Transform IT with a secure and scalable hybrid infrastructure
Many organisations see the public cloud as the quick and easy path to modernising their infrastructure. However, recent research from IDC and Moor Insights reveals that a public cloud-only approach is not the cure-all for every workload, and in fact poses significant risks. Instead, a hybrid IT model—one that leverages both public and private resources based on the type of workload—maximises IT agility by providing five essential benefits of on-prem infrastructure:
1. Workload critical: Increase performance, availability and security for your highest-value applications
2. Performance: Fine-tune the allocation of resources with greater level of control
3. Data management: Analyse data generated at the edge in real time
4. Security: Get data protection (and peace of mind) in an ever changing regulatory environment
5. Cost: Lower OpEx associated with under performing redundancy and security breaches
