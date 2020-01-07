Is the cloud in your future ?

For many organizations, a move to the cloud is inevitable. According to one survey of North American businesses, 95 percent of respondents said their organizations have migrated critical applications and IT infrastructure to the cloud over the past year.

Another survey reported that respondents anticipate 80 percent of their infrastructure will be on cloud within an average of 14 months. What is driving this push toward the cloud? Organizations recognize that the cloud can deliver a range of important benefits, from increased flexibility and scalability to a shift in the cost model from capital expenditures to operating expenses. Unfortunately, too many migration teams dive in before they completely understand the scope of the work. Without sufficient preparation, they often run into significant issues that result in stalled projects and costly rework.

Should your organization migrate applications to the cloud? And if so, how do you start your cloud journey? Before undertaking a migration to cloud, keep the following considerations top of mind:

• Is the cloud right for your business?

• Which applications should you migrate?

• What is the right approach for each application migration?

• How will you secure each application and its data?

• How will you manage and maintain the application after migration?

To know more, fill below details to get the whitepaper

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Job Function (required)



Job Level (required)



Company Name (required)

Company Address

City (required)

State

Pin Code (required)

Industry (required)



I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]