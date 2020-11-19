Optimizing the PC Lifecycle – Dell PC As A Service

Read Article

Why optimize the PC lifecycle?

Managing the day to day burden of PC lifecycle management leaves IT little time for innovation. It leaves little opportunity to take advantage of new trends fundamentally changing the way IT is consumed and delivered. And it prevents IT from focusing on the strategic priorities that help drive the business transformation.

And, hardware technology doesn’t last forever. It has a lifecycle, a measurable beginning and an end to its productivity and value. IT is tasked with optimizing the PC lifecycle and also driving strategic breakthroughs for their organization.

To foster growth, IT has to:

Anticipate new requirements

Assess current capabilities and future needs

Design and implement new solutions

Drive new systems into production quickly

Keep systems running at peak performance

Plan and forecast to meet budget needs quarters, even years in advance

At the end of the PC lifecycle, when systems are obsolete or new realities trigger change, the process starts all over again. So, how can IT accomplish all of this?

