SAS is a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multi-channel Marketing Hubs
SAS® Customer Intelligence 360 gives users the ability to orchestrate and optimize very phase of the customer journey.
The solution’s advanced analytics functionality enables customer-level data and analysis, as well as predictive analytics, journey analytics and customer profile management. SAS Customer Intelligence 360 helps marketers exploit digital and offline data with practical self-learning AI applications and guided analytics for successful campaign orchestration.
SAS believes its market advantage is confirmed by Gartner’s evaluation of SAS Customer Intelligence 360, a comprehensive multichannel marketing solution grounded in AI and machine learning processes. The company was positioned highest for ability to execute in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs*.
