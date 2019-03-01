Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Single Phase UPS Management, Maintenance, and Lifecycle | White Paper 210

By Schneider Electric
“How long will my battery last?” and “what is the best practice for maintaining my UPS?” are very common questions posed from UPS owners. Few realize there is more to the UPS than just battery back-up; and that, like all electronics it has a life expectancy. Many of the factors that affect battery life also affect UPS electronics. Some factors may be controlled by taking some preventative measures or simply adjusting some basic UPS settings. This whitepaper discusses the key factors that influence both battery and UPS life; and provides some simple recommendations and guidelines to help you manage your single phase UPS to maximize the life and overall availability.

