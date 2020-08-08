The Right App on The Right Cloud Untangling Cloud Platform Complexity

Companies are increasingly embracing multiple cloud platforms to accelerate application modernization, build cloud native applications and improve infrastructure efficiency. But they are often faced with challenges related to infrastructure, development, and strategy.

This Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper commissioned by IBM elucidates the challenges related to multicloud infrastructure, development, and strategy that companies face and how new cloud services, tools, and platforms can help alleviate these challenges.

