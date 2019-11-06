Express Computer
Using Connected Data to Transform Finance

By Oracle
Finance leaders who are hyperconnecting their data not only transform their own role, but the future of their business too. Our in-depth research report explores the key traits these data leaders share, including the focus they place on innovation. From disruptive thinking to driving better insights and unlocking more time and resource for strategic thinking, our report links those who value and innovate with their data and those driving significant growth.

