‘DROR’ – An App That Tracks Social Distancing Score

Ever since the lockdown kicked off, Social Distancing has been prioritised to the zenith, yet some of the times people falter back, as there is no valid data to bank on. By using the DROR app, users maintain their daily social distancing score by exchanging short distance bluetooth signals between phones to detect other users of the app who are in close proximity.

But at a time when Government-backed ‘Aarogya Setu’ is already doing the rounds, how is DROR ahead of the curve? Dhiraj Naubhar – Co-founder & CEO of DROR shares his bit.

How are you banking on technology to ensure that this Social Distancing exercise is meted out well?

DROR has been operating in citizen safety domain for past 2 years and we have been able to successfully launch multiple tech capabilities pertaining to women & citizen safety. Our products have been found very reliable by users. On similar lines, DROR has now launched bluetooth based social distancing score algorithm which will help not only citizens in general but also enterprises when economic activities start post lockdown.

The Government has already promulgated the use of the Aarogya Setu app. How is DROR distinguished?

After you download the DROR app on Google play store and user needs to register using their mobile number, allow location access click on the social distancing button on the app, It will then take you through 3 questions such as how many family members you have and if you are working from home and then it starts calculating your score basis Bluetooth signals that we receive from phones around you in a certain diameter. We give a daily, weekly, and last 14 days score in the form of % social distancing that you have maintained and a grade such as Excellent, High, Low or Very low distancing. This helps users remain conscious and alert if they are meeting too many people. We alert users by sending them a notification in case there is any significant change in their social distancing score.

DROR now has also developed solutions for Enterprises which will give them a comprehensive dashboard on Social Distancing while they open up businesses.

How is technology a game-changer in this process? What if there is a faltering?

Technology has always been a game-changer and pivot for any new innovation in the past few centuries. Bluetooth technology is the only one that can scan accurately any nearby device. GPS locations are accurate in the range of 60-100 mts which is a lot when we try to measure social distancing. So Bluetooth is an only an effective measure. Since products are well tested and calibrated hence margin of errors is pretty low here.

How do you think digital payment platforms can help? Tell us about your tie-up with MobiKwik.

Our strategic partnership with MobiKwik is a step towards making social distancing a community movement while encouraging people to practice social distancing to overcome the COVID-19 global pandemic. We launched the ‘Social Distancing Contest’ in association with MobiKwik, which revolves around the app’s pioneering feature, ‘Social Distancing Score’. To participate in the contest, users must register in DROR’s community post which they can keep track of their daily, weekly and fortnightly social distancing scores. Based on these scores, the Social Distancing Contest will choose a few lucky winners with the highest social distancing scores and reward them with wallet-cash vouchers up to INR 5000 through MobiKwik digital wallet.

How is privacy ensured in this?

DROR treats its user’s privacy at a very high priority, hence user privacy will always be upheld. All DROR does is take count of people who have come close and does not store any data either in the frontend or backend for our Public app. Date storage is only required in case of contact tracing, which Govt apps are doing. So DROR is actively involved in making individuals conscious about their own score as we believe that this crisis can only be solved when the community in general steps up and helps Govt in solving this problem.

