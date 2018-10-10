Hyundai Mobis and Tata Elxsi announce collaboration on autonomous driving

Mobis Technical Centre, India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Mobis, South Korea, has announced a collaboration with Tata Elxsi for the development of Synthetic Scene Generator Tool. HMTCI and Tata Elxsi are working on developing a tool that can replicate every real-world scenario an automobile could encounter, which could run into millions of possibilities.

This tool would help accelerate the ongoing research and development support HMTCI is providing to their OEMs in autonomous driving. Tata Elxsi is bringing together expertise in digital technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Extended Reality, and gaming to develop this advanced simulation tool that will accelerate the realisation of driverless cars.

Shaju S, Head – Automotive Division, Tata Elxsi, said, “Our leadership position in automotive engineering services and autonomous driving technologies, coupled with digital capabilities will be a valuable addition for Hyundai Mobis. We are delighted to be partnering with Hyundai Mobis in realising their vision for the future of autonomous driving.”

