Ozonetel integrates ChatGPT to completely transform AI orchestration in Contact Centers

Ozonetel, a pioneer in cloud communication, is now ChatGPT-enabling Contact Centers to revolutionize Customer Experience. In an industry-leading move, the company is leveraging ChatGPT and other Generative AI to build a suite of intelligent solutions for enhanced contact center efficiency.

4 aspects that will stand out in Ozonetel’s ChatGPT-enabled contact centers are:

Quality Audits for Contact Centers – ChatGPT will help to eliminate random sampling and manual errors. 100% of calls can now be monitored in contact centers as compared to random sampling of 2-5% before and results are available quickly. ChatGPT helps to evaluate agent performance in real time and derive detailed insights on conversational intent and customer sentiment.

Conversational Intelligence – Driving exceptional Customer Experience (CX) by empowering Agents with conversational intelligence formed by millions of customer interactions. Helping agents navigate complex issues with real-time insights.

Voice and Chatbots powered by ChatGPT – Contact centers can now provide customers accurate, contextual and human-like conversations with voice bots and chatbots powered by ChatGPT. Repetitive tasks and common queries can be automated at scale.

Neural Search Knowledge base – ChatGPT can equip agents with precise and contextual information at speed and at scale. Contextual based search as compared to traditional keyword search for higher accuracy.

The benefits of ChatGPT-powered contact centers are manifold. Businesses will benefit from intelligence built from millions of customer interactions and empower agents to drive personalized CX and achieve higher client satisfaction. Agents can now focus on complex and unique issues as repetitive and mundane tasks will be taken care of by the system, saving time and effort. Substantial time can be saved in routing specific calls to the right agents as the system identifies intent in real-time.