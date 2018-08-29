Technology major Continental Corporation ties up with IIT-Madras for high performance computing

Technology major Continental Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Madras to take up research in high computing platform and cyber security for power train applications. The partnership with IIT Madras addresses cyber security for conventional drive trains and would focus on intrusion detection and reporting on power train applications, a press release issued by Continental Corporation said.

Together with IIT Madras, Continental would conduct research and technologies that involve “time deterministic” behaviour on power train controllers and its applications, the statement said. “Vehicles of tomorrow are computers on wheels, opening up areas of research hitherto unaddressed. Continental is implementing a sustainable growth strategy with a high-level of investment in research and development and in capacities for future technologies”, Continental Power train Business Head Soorajith Radhakrishnan said.

Commenting on the signing of MoU, IIT Madras Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), Ravindra Gettu said, “This is our second MoU for joint research with Continental this year. “As an institution that is in the frontier of research, we are pleased to collaborate with Continental. Our respective areas of expertise are complementary.”, he said.

Earlier this year, Continental had signed an MoU with IIT Madras for taking up advanced research in machine learning and bio-inspired neural networks for Continental’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems business, the statement added.