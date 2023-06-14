TRAI issues direction for deploying AI based system for curbing Unsolicited Commercial Communications

TRAI has directed all Access Providers to deploy Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based UCC_Detect system to detect, identify and act against senders of Commercial Communication who are not registered in accordance with the provisions of Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018). The entities who do not get registered with the Access Providers and use 10 digits mobile numbers for sending commercial communications through messages or calls are called Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs).

TRAI has been taking various steps to curb Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) which is a major source of inconvenience to the public. It has resulted in reduction in complaints against Registered Telemarketers (RTMs). Despite measures taken by the TSPs, UCC from Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs) is still continuing. At times these UTMs through messages having fraudulent links and telephone numbers trap the customers into sharing of their critical information causing financial loss to the customers.

To detect, identify and act against all such Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs), the TRAI has been insisting Access Service Providers to implement UCC_Detect System with requisite functionalities within the framework of TRAI’s Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018). Access Service providers have implemented such detect system as per their suitability and feasibility. However, since the UTMs are continuously evolving new techniques to send unsolicited communications and the current UCC detect systems deployed by the Access Service providers are not fully capable to detect such UCC.

Therefore, in order to have uniformity of UCC_ Detect System implementations, TRAI has directed all Access Providers to deploy Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based UCC_Detect system capable of constantly evolving to deal with new signatures, new patterns and new techniques used by UTMs. Access Providers have also been directed to share intelligence with other Access Providers using DLT platform. Access Providers have further been directed to ensure that such UCC_Detect System shall detect senders who are sending Unsolicited Commercial Communications in bulk and not complying with the provisions of the regulations. All the Access Providers are directed to comply with the above directions and forward an updated status on actions taken within thirty days.