Eureka Forbes enhances employee efficiency and agility with Microsoft Azure

In the wake of increasing competition and rising demand for modernisation, leading players in the consumer goods industry race to create a sustainable competitive edge. Much of the differentiation is driven through process automation, operational efficiencies to drive economies at scale, and creation of customer delight through empowered employees. One such front-runner in this transformation landscape is Eureka Forbes Limited, India’s leading health and hygiene brand.

To take advantage of technology as a strategic growth driver, Eureka Forbes was looking for an IT platform that would be scalable and flexible enough to respond to seasonal fluctuations in demand. The company was weighing options to optimize IT costs and datacentre infrastructure, while also planning ahead to employ AI and IoT to enhance business processes.

Eureka Forbes has more than 7,800 employees handling approximately 140,000 sales orders, 100,000 invoices, and 65,000 purchase orders per month. Since most sales usually occur close to the end of the month, the company’s legacy systems struggle to handle the peak workloads, which increase up to three-fold. Unable to conduct high-volume concurrent transactions, Eureka Forbes’ saw day-to-day activities like accessing stock data, generating reports, and filing Goods and Services Tax (GST) getting effected.

With its on-premises IT systems nearing the end of life, the company decided to migrate its Tier-1 payload (SAP) to the cloud. Eureka Forbes aimed at accelerating the performance of its core applications. The migration included implementation of Azure services, such as Azure Backup to have continuous real-time backup of data; sound data management mechanism with near-zero downtime with Disaster Recovery options, alongside Azure Express Route for high reliability and connectivity with low latency; and Azure Site Recovery for replicating non-SAP systems. This process is currently underway.

Eureka Forbes has recorded significant performance improvement in its daily operations, especially during peak times. After migrating its core applications to Azure, the company is now generating about 150,000 invoices and catering to around 1,000,000 service orders per month in a timely manner, thereby helping them better serve their customers with faster responses.

While employees involved in the operations benefited from quick loading of required data with no latency, application developers benefited from lightning-fast synchronization of Development, QA, and Production modules in the cloud.

