Fortinet acquires cloud-based threat analytics company ZoneFox

The acquisition further enhances the Fortinet Security Fabric and strengthens Fortinet’s existing endpoint and SIEM security business by providing customers with:

Deeper visibility into endpoints and associated data flow and user behaviour, both on and off the network

Machine learning capabilities able to distill billions of events per day into high-quality threat leads to uncover blind spots and alert users of suspicious activities

A unique cloud-based architecture that captures essential data around five core factors – user, device, resource, process, and behavior – to analyze and configure policies easily

Full forensics timeline recording of information, combined with a simple search interface that helps analysts quickly determine the actions needed to boost an enterprise’s security posture

A zero-configuration agent that is easy and fast to deploy; the solution can scale up to support over 10,000 agents without performance loss

Out-of-the-box support for GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA and PCI DSS, with “ready-to-go” policies

The integration of ZoneFox’s will complement FortiClient endpoint security to provide endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities and will extend FortiSIEM with additional user entity behavior analytics (UEBA) features, both on-premises and in the cloud. Fortinet expects that the new endpoint security capabilities provided by ZoneFox will allow enterprise organizations to better leverage machine learning to detect anomalous behavior and provide an even faster response to insider threats.

“Enterprise organizations are experiencing a dramatic increase in the number of endpoints and users accessing data and cloud resources, which is also increasing the need to defend against insider threats. In fact, 30 percent of breaches involved insiders acting negligently or maliciously according to the 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report. By combining ZoneFox’s cloud-based threat-hunting technology with Fortinet’s existing endpoint and SIEM security offerings, we are well positioned to provide our customers with an integrated approach to defend against insider threats, eliminate network blind spots and protect today’s expanding attack surface with automation and machine learning,” said Ken Xie, Founder, chairman of the board and CEO, Fortinet.

“We’re pleased to join the Fortinet team and bring together our shared vision of alleviating CISO concerns about insider threats. Integrating our solution with the Fortinet Security Fabric will allow us to extend our reach to a broad spectrum of Fortinet and third-party solutions to solve customers’ most difficult challenges in network security,” said Dr. Jamie Graves, chief executive officer and founder, ZoneFox

