Infor and ICCG partner to take Indian Food & Beverage industries to the Cloud

Infor recently announced that Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) has been selected as a preferred partner to drive digital transformation for the Fashion, and the Food & Beverage industries in India. The alliance will strengthen the delivery of Infor solutions such as Infor Cloud Suite Fashion, Cloud Suite Food & Beverage (Infor M3) including Infor’s edge applications like Infor Fashion PLM and Infor Optiva PLM to accelerate the adoption of robust, purpose-built and industry-specific suite of offerings designed to meet the evolving demands of businesses.

“To stay ahead of the digital curve, it is imperative for businesses to be agile and at the same time ensure operational excellence and positive customer experiences. Infor is known for its capabilities in automating critical business processes for diverse industry spectrums to drive business growth,” said Shiv Kaushik, CEO, ICCG. “Infor’s business solutions are designed beautifully, keeping in mind the last mile functionality, deep industry domain expertise and added Implementation Accelerators that help eliminate the need for costly customizations and quicker implementations, thus giving Infor’s customers a return on their investments. With this collaboration, we aim to address the complexities of the Fashion, and Food & Beverage industries in India in a digital-native business environment.” he added.

With this partnership, Infor and ICCG will jointly invest in sales, marketing, and delivery management to drive digital transformation, in particular in the Indian Fashion, and Food & Beverage industries. In addition, this partnership continues to demonstrate Infor’s commitment to building a network of partners with a diverse range of expertise and experience for Infor’s focus industries and micro-verticals in India.

Vibhu Kapoor, Director of Channel Sales, India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA), Infor said, “Businesses in India across industries continue to bet big on the adoption of cutting-edge technologies for accelerated growth, and channel partners play a key role in reaching the breadth and depth of the market by offering strategic industry-specific capabilities. ICCG’s in-depth industry knowledge and innovative technology solutions will benefit customers by extending support for product deployment and consultancy, and when coupled with Infor’s continued drive to deliver industry-specific solutions delivered in the cloud, will combine to meet the exacting needs of the Fashion and Food & Beverage industries in India.”

