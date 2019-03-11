Accops now a partner of TSANET’s multi-vendor ecosystem

Accops Systems today announced that it has joined the Technical Support Alliance Network (TSANet) as a Partner. TSANet is the IT industry’s only fully operational, multivendor network of infrastructure service providers with a proven record in fast-tracking multivendor cooperation and significantly reducing cost and resolution time. Accops aims to leverage this partnership to fast track the process of addressing challenges arising out of multiparty infrastructure deployments, ultimately helping the customers in optimizing the value of their IT and Infrastructure Investments.

A multi-vendor support organization like TSANet is particularly important for workspace virtualisation company like Accops as workspace virtualization requires solutions from multiple vendors. Accops helps to simplify the technology stack by providing a simplified and in integrated workspace virtualization solution that reduces the TCO and improves support operations for customer. However customers still have to deal with server hardware vendor, storage vendors, network vendors and other technology vendors. TSANet allows customers to have a single point of contact to get support from the respective technology vendor.

TSANet works on a simple user interface that provides a consistent method for creating a collaboration pathway with other members. It allows members to integrate their systems. Today, hundreds of the leading IT organizations use TSANet infrastructure to deliver a worldwide standard of excellence for seamless customer service. They offer a broad mix of member services, which can be tailored to meet an organization’s specific requirements. With TSAnet, Accops will be able join the elite club of and will work with them to resolve their customer related issues.

“By joining an organization like TSANet, Accops is able to extend its commitment to global customer support by ensuring maximum efficiency in resolving support issues in multi-vendor environments. We look forward to working with TSANet and our fellow members for the benefit of our joint customers.” said Vijender Yadav, CEO Accops Systems Private Limited.

TSANet, a Multi-vendor Technical Support Community, is a non-profit industry organisation that provides ideal solution for empowering greater collaboration between technology companies on behalf of their shared customers. It provides a legal and operational framework that allows companies to connect with each other to provide multi-vendor support and collaborate on new products and technologies. Their solutions includeHardware and Software Manufacturing, System Integrators and Value-Added Reselling and Service Providers to companies from Information Technology, Telecommunications, IT Security, Cloud Solutions and Mobile Technologies. They allowmembers to integrate their internal systems and processes. TSANet operates in more than 50 countries with 3,000 active users. It boasts of members such as Microsoft, Symantec, Cisco, Veritas, Nutanix, Fujitsu among others.

