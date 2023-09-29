How Green Air Solutions can curb the downtime of the data centers

By Vijay Chaudhry, President, Bry-Air

We might not realize it explicitly, but data centers are quickly becoming the backbone of nearly every aspect of our lives. They store, process, and manage vast amounts of data that power our online experiences, from social media interactions to e-commerce transactions and cloud-based applications. And their demand has been constantly rising. According to the CRISIL report, the Indian data centers are estimated to double their size to 1,700–1,800 MW by 2025.

With the growing dependency, several large data centers have been categorised under the ‘mission-critical’ category, sustaining the smooth and continuous functioning of critical places like hospitals, laboratories, public safety centers, military facilities, banking & finance institutes, etc. Even a brief downtime can result in significant financial loss and damage a company’s reputation.

Compounding the problem is the Airborne Molecular Contamination (AMC) and atmospheric particulates that remain suspended in the air in the form of dust and smoke. AMC is a consequence of chemical contamination triggered by gases such as sulphur, nitrogen oxides, chlorine, ammonia, and others. Moreover, the risk of corrosion significantly escalates in facilities located close to heavy traffic areas, industrial zones, landfill sites, and sewage systems, among others. These locations have the potential to release extremely corrosive agents, including SO2, H2S, NO2, and more, which can readily infiltrate data centers, causing contamination of the indoor environment. If not addressed promptly, it can give rise to micro-corrosion or e-corrosion in miniaturized electronics.

Recognizing that unplanned downtime incurs unnecessary maintenance costs, ensuring continuous operations in data centers becomes a paramount necessity. In response, the industry has adopted innovative strategies to fortify data center infrastructure, ensuring resilience amidst growth. Companies have turned to high-quality air solutions to address this challenge, understanding that factors such as humidity, reactive compounds, and airborne molecular contamination are the primary culprits behind data center corrosion.

Green air solutions have emerged as the answer to these challenges. They encompass a suite of technologies and practices tailored to optimize data center environments, focusing on energy efficiency, carbon footprint reduction, and the maintenance of ideal temperature and humidity levels.

One pivotal aspect of these green air solutions is the installation of Gas Phase Filtration Systems (GPF). Large spaces require extensive cooling systems, which largely contribute to air pollution. In order to mitigate the issue, Desiccant Rotors International’s (DRI) Customised Pressurisation Units induce fresh air into the space, working in tandem with the existing HVAC units and significantly decreasing the load on them. They contribute a lot in conserving energy by creating positive pressure and maintaining room temperatures within safe thresholds, all without the need for energy-intensive cooling systems.

While the scale of data centers suggests large spaces, which is generally true, there are also use cases of mid-size data centers and small server rooms, especially in India, where all ranges of businesses are experiencing a push.

Working towards reducing downtime losses, media testing is important for controlling corrosion. The testing is adept at identifying corrosion in the system with the help of corrosion coupons, and in the process, it also detects the influx of gases. Considering the growing significance of curbing downtime in data centers, installing Atmospheric Corrosivity Monitors (ACM) adds another layer of protection. These monitors recognize corrosive gases and provide insights into their corrosivity levels and criticality by categorizing them into G1, G2, G3 and Gx levels. The information aids in devising a tailored plan to combat the specific deterrents in a space.

As large data centers play an increasingly critical role in our tech-driven world, green air solutions have emerged as a linchpin in ensuring their continuous and efficient operation. These solutions address the pressing challenges of data center management, from corrosion prevention to energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. By investing in these innovative solutions, companies not only safeguard their data center operations but also contribute to a more environmentally responsible and efficient future.