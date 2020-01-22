NTT launches new Global Data Centers division

NTT today announced the launch of its new Global Data Centers division, which incorporates e-shelter, Gyron, Netmagic, NTT Indonesia Nexcenter, RagingWire and other data center companies that formerly sat under the NTT Communications brand. This division operates one of the largest data center platforms in the world, now with over 160 data centers spanning more than 20 countries and regions, and providing NTT Group clients and partners with access to a powerful digital ecosystem with global reach and local expertise.

“We understand the core challenges our clients grapple with today as they move along the road of digital transformation,” said Ryuichi Matsuo, Executive Vice President for NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centers division. “Having one data center partner covering their global requirements makes it easier for clients to reach their business objectives, in a time where huge growth in cloud and data usage is creating a growing demand for data center capacity. So, we are bringing together our global data center businesses into one entity, offering a comprehensive end-to-end stack of data center solutions and services to support our clients’ demands.”

Courtney Munroe, Group Vice President of Global Telecommunications Research at IDC, commented: “NTT Ltd.’s launch of its newly consolidated Global Data Centers division will provide a competitive boost to the entity. NTT Ltd. is one of the largest global providers, and it is perhaps the world’s leading data center provider outside North America, with an industry leading presence in key metro markets around the world. NTT Ltd. also has class-leading expertise in cutting edge cooling and customizable data center technologies. Most importantly, NTT Ltd. brings a unique blend of end-to-end full stack capabilities, including networking and carrier network interconnection, hybrid cloud capabilities and lifecycle management services. NTT Ltd. is ideally positioned to serve global hyperscale entities, as well as enterprises seeking a comprehensive one-stop solution.”

Clients will have access to full-stack technology solutions (from data center and network infrastructure to applications) and full-lifecycle services (from consultancy to fit-out services to ongoing management) with end-to-end managed services. NTT Ltd. has vast expertise in building technologically advanced data centers with low total cost of ownership (TCO) and high redundancy. NTT Ltd.’s global presence supports and enables end-to-end solutions whilst offering flexibility for clients to balance their critical IT load across various locations.

The new Global Data Centers division, under the leadership of Ryuichi Matsuo, consists of four regions that cover Americas, APAC, EMEA and India. The leaders who will run the regional data center affiliate companies are Doug Adams (Americas), Takahiro Nagata (APAC), Florian Winkler (EMEA) and Sharad Sanghi (India). The global function leadership team members are Takahiro Wada (Business Management), Kevin Dalton (Construction and Engineering), Kei Ito (Data Center Asset co.), Adam Tamburini (Hyperscale Sales), Bob Woolley (Operations), Naoyuki Inoue (Product Management), Junichiro Akanuma (Retail Sales), John Eland (Strategy and Corporate Development) and Masayuki Inoue (System Development).

“The launch of Global Data Centers division of NTT Ltd. in India, is a great honour for us, as this gives an added advantage to our data centers – becoming the new benchmark for the industry in India,” said Sharad Sanghi, CEO – Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure (India) of NTT Ltd. “This reinforces our commitment to our hyperscaler and enterprise customers with an integrated approach to hosted infrastructure, connectivity, security and managed support – helping them derive greater value while delivering business outcomes.”

In the U.S., the global data centers platform has operations in key markets such as Ashburn (VA), Sacramento (CA) and Dallas (TX), with expansion plans already in place for Silicon Valley (CA), Chicago (IL) and Hillsboro (OR). In APAC, the platform locations include Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Singapore, Cyberjaya, Bangkok and Jakarta. In EMEA, locations include London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Vienna, Zurich, Madrid, and Johannesburg. In India, NTT Ltd. has significant data center operations in Mumbai, Bangalore, Noida, and Chennai.

The global data centers platform of NTT Ltd. features efficient, mission-critical power and cooling to maximize performance and minimize costs. Customizable space configurations and reliable, carrier-neutral connectivity, including integration with hybrid or multi-cloud, are standard. Customers are supported 24x7x365 by highly-trained, in-house staff experts in operations, facilities management, security, and shipping and receiving.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]