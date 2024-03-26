Express Computer

Buyer’s Guide to High-Performance Low-Code Platforms

Sponsored By: OutSystems India
Published on : Mar 26, 2024

Many IT leaders think low-code platforms are best suited for business users or “citizen developers” who want to build tactical, quick, single-use apps.

High-performance low-code is a unique approach to software development that allows organizations to reap the benefits of low-code while building enterprise-grade and mission-critical applications.

How can you evaluate low-code platforms to determine whether the platform you’re looking at is run-of-the-mill low-code or the high-performance low-code your enterprise requires? Access this buyer’s guide to learn more about:

  • What high-performance low-code is
  • How high-performance low-code is different from entry-level low-code
  • What you should consider when evaluating low-code platforms

Why you need the power, agility, security, and scalability that come with high-performance low-code

Download this buyer’s guide to learn more..

