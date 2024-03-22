Express Computer

What Visionary CIOs do differently?

8 leaders share how their IT teams build better businesses

Published on : Mar 22, 2024

Ever wondered how some CIOs keep their teams ahead of the curve in spite of resource constraints, changing business imperatives, and the constantly evolving landscape of AI?

Well, wonder no more.

We sat down with eight IT luminaries to reveal what innovative tech leaders do to keep their companies moving forward.

A Playbook for Digital Transformation Success

Dive into this ebook to learn how tech titans are rewriting the digital transformation playbook, including:

  • How Ingo Paas, CIO at Green Cargo, removed legacy roadblocks and built a digital composable enterprise
  • What Frank Schmid, CTO at Gen Re, predicts will be the biggest generative AI opportunities for teams
  • What Patrick Cheong, Head of Software Engineering at PETRONAS, says is the key to building a more agile IT team
  • How Dominic Cugini, Chief Transformation Officer at KeyBank, is using AI and low-code for a competitive advantage

Download this ebook.

