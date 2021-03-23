Lenovo’s Affordable & Accountable DaaS (Device as a Service) Solution Guide
With premier Support, your employees have direct access to elite Lenovo engineers who provide unscripted troubleshooting and comprehensive support for hardware and software. That means less downtime. So when things go wrong, your users get back to work faster.
Lenovo’s affordable and accountable DaaS (Device as a Service) :
⦿ Zero-Touch Deployment
⦿ End to End Care
⦿ Lenovo ThinkShild
⦿ SentinelOne
⦿ Smart Fleet Services
⦿ A smooth transition to Windows 10
⦿ Microsoft’s Modern Workplace
