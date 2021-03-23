Device as a Service model is the future
Sponsored By: Lenovo
The world of PC-buying is changing, and the Device as a Service model is the future. Customer behavior is changing. They want to pay for exactly what they want, when they want it and eliminate unnecessary waste.
A recent IDC survey found that 40.2% of respondents have engaged or are planning to engage in DaaS in the next 12 months to address their IT needs.
Benefits of Lenovo’s DaaS Solutions :
⦿ Cash flow management
⦿ Flexibility
⦿ Enhanced Productivity
⦿ Mobility
⦿ IT Benefits
