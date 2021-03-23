Read Article

The world of PC-buying is changing, and the Device as a Service model is the future. Customer behavior is changing. They want to pay for exactly what they want, when they want it and eliminate unnecessary waste.

A recent IDC survey found that 40.2% of respondents have engaged or are planning to engage in DaaS in the next 12 months to address their IT needs.

Benefits of Lenovo’s DaaS Solutions :

⦿ Cash flow management

⦿ Flexibility

⦿ Enhanced Productivity

⦿ Mobility

⦿ IT Benefits

