Oracle Cloud HCM Solutions Overview

Every day technology directs our lives and changes how people approach their workplace experiences. As HR leaders shift to meet imperatives like skills, health, inclusion, flexible work, and tailored experiences—they are choosing cloud applications to support their people strategies. According to Josh Bersin, “90% of the companies we talk with need a refresh or new operating model for HR. Why? Because HR has become a center of innovation.”1 When work as we know it is changing so quickly, it’s essential to adopt the right technology to support your people.

To help you get started, we have highlighted relevant products within Oracle Cloud HCM that give you the ability to rapidly source, recruit, and onboard internal and external candidates through improved insight, experiences, and efficiency—all of which help businesses get the talent necessary to achieve better outcomes.

Source: 1Josh Bersin, HR Predictions for 2021