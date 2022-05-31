Express Computer


Home  »  Downloads  »  Oracle Cloud HCM Solutions Overview

Oracle Cloud HCM Solutions Overview

Sponsored By: Oracle
Cloud Downloads Resources
Published on : May 31, 2022

Every day technology directs our lives and changes how people approach their workplace experiences. As HR leaders shift to meet imperatives like skills, health, inclusion, flexible work, and tailored experiences—they are choosing cloud applications to support their people strategies. According to Josh Bersin, “90% of the companies we talk with need a refresh or new operating model for HR. Why? Because HR has become a center of innovation.”1 When work as we know it is changing so quickly, it’s essential to adopt the right technology to support your people.

To help you get started, we have highlighted relevant products within Oracle Cloud HCM that give you the ability to rapidly source, recruit, and onboard internal and external candidates through improved insight, experiences, and efficiency—all of which help businesses get the talent necessary to achieve better outcomes.

Download your complete solutions overview.

Source: 1Josh Bersin, HR Predictions for 2021

PLEASE FILL OUT INFORMATION BELOW AND SUBMIT

    Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Oracle about its products, events and services.

    This is cohosted by Express Computer and Oracle. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

    By filling and submitting this form you understand and agree that Oracle processes your personal information in accordance with the Oracle Privacy Policy. Additional details regarding Oracle’s collection and use of your personal information, including information about access, retention, rectification, deletion, security, cross-border transfers and other topics, is available in the Oracle Privacy Policy.




    More from Oracle View More

    2022 Could Be The Year Of The Great Retention

    4 Tips to Elevate the Employee Experience

    Oracle Fusion HCM Analytics ebook

    2022 Could Be The Year Of The Great Retention
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image