AMD EPYC 9004 Series Processors

Sponsored By: AMD
Published on : Jun 6, 2023

IT’S TIME FOR TRUE DATA CENTER TRANSFORMATION.

Drive exceptional time-to-insight for your business-critical applications with 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors. Based on the AMD “Zen4” architecture, this new generation of server processors builds on the record-setting performance of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors and is optimized to help you achieve remarkable results right out of the box for a wide range of workloads from the enterprise to the cloud.

THE COSTS OF NOT TRANSFORMING CAN BE GREAT

  1. HOW FLEXIBLE IS YOUR PLATFORM?
    You need to deploy a wider variety of compute-intensive applications, but architectures can be rigid. Must you reinvent and reinvest over and over?
  2. ARE YOU EFFICIENT ENOUGH?
    What could you gain by achieving more performance in less space, using less power?
  3. ARE YOU READY FOR NEW RISKS?
    Security and privacy threats persist, but possible energy constraints, sustainability concerns, and supplychain disruptions also loom large.
  4. ARE CREEPING COSTS HITTING YOUR BUDGET?
    It can seem as though any single move you make breeds additional requirements, threatening neverending cost increases.

