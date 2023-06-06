AMD EPYC 9004 Series Processors
IT’S TIME FOR TRUE DATA CENTER TRANSFORMATION.
Drive exceptional time-to-insight for your business-critical applications with 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors. Based on the AMD “Zen4” architecture, this new generation of server processors builds on the record-setting performance of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors and is optimized to help you achieve remarkable results right out of the box for a wide range of workloads from the enterprise to the cloud.
THE COSTS OF NOT TRANSFORMING CAN BE GREAT
- HOW FLEXIBLE IS YOUR PLATFORM?
You need to deploy a wider variety of compute-intensive applications, but architectures can be rigid. Must you reinvent and reinvest over and over?
- ARE YOU EFFICIENT ENOUGH?
What could you gain by achieving more performance in less space, using less power?
- ARE YOU READY FOR NEW RISKS?
Security and privacy threats persist, but possible energy constraints, sustainability concerns, and supplychain disruptions also loom large.
- ARE CREEPING COSTS HITTING YOUR BUDGET?
It can seem as though any single move you make breeds additional requirements, threatening neverending cost increases.
